This dancing couple learn it takes two to tango for Dancing for the Arts in Martinsville

Local theater actor Brian Williams has learned that dancing is a whole lot different than acting.

He’s one of the dancers in Piedmont Arts’ Dancing for the Arts fundraising competition. His partner is Brooke Holyfield, and their coach is Catherine Rodenbough.

Williams and Holyfield are one of eight couples competing in DFTA, which originally had been scheduled for Saturday – but now is on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Williams is a graduate of Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Fla. He and his wife, Patty, have one daughter, Mary Beth Tomlinson. His dance experience is “nothing. It’s pretty much zero – bar and club stuff, weddings,” he said.

He does, however, have experience in front of audiences, through community theater. He has been in several productions, including TheatreWorks’ first play in the Black Box Theatre about 10 years ago, “Greater Tuna,” and that show’s sequel just a few months ago.

On stage “I don’t mind looking like a fool, but this is different” than plays, he said.

He had thought that the dancing competition and its preparation would be “much more similar” to theater, he said, and was surprised to learn that it’s quite different.

Dancing “is not something that comes natural to me,” he said. “I’ve had to work really hard learning steps, because I don’t have rhythm, and the physicality of it, because I’m not in the shape I used to be. It’s not surprising that it’s taxing. I have a newfound respect for people” who dance.

He’s generally pretty physically active, he said: Most weekends he’s out in nature with sports such as fishing and caving. Given his normal level of activity, he sees other people dancing and thinks, he said, “I ought to be able to do it.” But it’s harder than it looks.

Holyfield comes to the competition with slightly more experience than Williams – childhood dance classes. She took dance lessons at Ray Hollingsworth Studio of Dance and Arts from the age of about 3 to her middle-school years.

Getting into sports, such as field hockey and basketball, as she got older diverted her attention. She started playing varsity basketball at Carlisle School when she was just in middle school, and during her basketball years scored more than 1,000 points for the Carlisle Chiefs.

She ended up going to Meredith College and then the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Carlisle is a small school. I wanted to have that big-school experience,” she said of Carolina.

After college, she lived in New York City for a year, then worked in the governor’s office in Raleigh, N.C. She worked in child policy law, which is what piqued her interest in working with children as a teacher.

Holyfield is a kindergarten teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School. She has two children, Ava, 13, and Hudson, 9.

Although it’s of a style completely different from what she will do in DFTA, dance plays a significant role in her classroom.

“I think dancing’s fun, a form of expression,” she said. “I dance with small children. I don’t mind being goofy.”

“She’s a quick learner” with ballroom and choreographed dancing, Williams said. “She can learn as soon as Catherine shows it. I have to go home and watch the video” to get the hang of it.

Their assigned dance is the tango, which Williams described as “a dance of seduction.”

Their music is “Tanguera” by Sexteto Mayor. This dramatic song gives them “a little more play back and forth, and feel the chemistry of the play back and forth on each other,” Rodenbough said.

Dancers who are dancing the tango should look like they’re floating on air, Holyfield said.

“The tango’s really interesting, because it’s fast, then slow, a little more challenging” than most dances, with even tempos, she said. “It’s a little more challenging.”

Said Williams: “I would say it’s a little bit more than a little more challenging.”

He said their coach has “some really good choreography,” which she teaches them a little at a time. When they finally put it all together, the dance makes sense.

“I’ve taught the hardest parts first,” Rodenbough said.

As well as the assigned dance style, each couple in DFTA dances a second dance to a song of their free choice. Williams and Holyfield will dance a fun performance to the B-52’s “Love Shack.”

“That one’s easier, because it’s familiar,” Holyfield said.

Editor's Note: Because of the pandemic, DFTA was postponed. It now will be presented at 4 p.m. Saturday at Martinsville High School.