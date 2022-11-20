'Tis the season to decorate

If you’ve been stockpiling an eclectic pile of different items to make Christmas decorations — now is the time to break them out and start crafting.

These specific crafts were demonstrated Tuesday by members of the Garden Study Club during their November meeting, held in the Frith Hall at Patrick and Henry Community College.

Some items that might be helpful for the following crafts are: a variety of different sizes, colors and styles of Christmas ornaments; ribbons; strings of beads and lights; decorative pine cones and acorns; large candles; imitation berries and mistletoe; imitation birds; and anything else that you like.

For the base of these projects, you’ll need to get some decorative tree forms, small or large wreaths and decorative spheres made with branches. Using these items, here are some fun and pretty Christmas decorations that you can decorate your house with this winter.

Mistletoe ball

For this project you’ll need: a decorative sphere made of branches with an opening to fill it, ribbon, a bow, mistletoe (real or imitation) and small ornaments.

To begin, cut around five 3- to 4-inch lengths of ribbon. Individually tie each length of ribbon to the same stick at the bottom of the sphere, creating a bow effect. You can cut them in different lengths to create more depth.

Next, fill it with a selection of ornaments. You can stick with a couple colors to follow a theme—the example has red and gold ornaments to match the red, gold and green plaid ribbon tied on. Fill as much as desired and even give it a shake to mix them up if needed.

Once all the ornaments are inside, cut two 7-inch lengths of ribbon and loop them under the lip of the hole in the sphere on opposite sides, making a cross shaped barrier to secure the ornaments. Tie a 20-inch piece of ribbon to hang it.

Next, add a bow to the top and secure to the sphere with ribbon or wire. Tuck the longest length of ribbon through the middle of the bow so that it can hang evenly. You can use a pre-made bow or make your own—but make sure it covers the opening of the sphere and has space for the hanging ribbon to exit.

Tie a sprig of decorative mistletoe into the middle of the bow with a wire or pipe cleaner, so it sits on top.

Candle wreaths

To make this decoration, you will need a candle, a wreath and decorations.

Set the candle into the center of a wreath that fits snugly around the diameter of the candle. Tie ribbons or place bows around the candle, if desired. This craft is very simple and easily customized.

The next step is simply to decorate the wreath around the candle with different lights, ribbons, pine cones, strings of beads — whatever your heart desires.

This craft looks excellent as a table centerpiece or set on a hall table.

Decorating tips

Always fluff tree branches before putting any decorations on the tree. This will help you know how much space you need to fill with decorations and also make your tree look extra fluffy and full.

Try clipping in some fake birds onto your Christmas trees and wreaths. This will liven up the tree and might make your guests do a double-take when they see it — thinking there’s a real bird in your tree. Get good quality birds that look realistic to get this effect.

If you have a real Christmas tree, when setting it up pour warm water into the tree stand to keep the sap from blocking water uptake into the tree. After the holidays are over, donate the tree to local wildlife groups like Infinity Acres instead of throwing them away at a dump.