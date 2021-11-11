Today in history: Friday, Nov. 12

100 years ago: Personals: Mrs. W.E. Roach was painfully but not seriously injured as the result of a collision of Mr. Roach’s car, in which she was riding, with a truck at the dangerous Church and Lester Street Corner Tuesday. / … Mr. and Mrs. Woody Bassett had all but one (Mrs. Z.G. Stone) of their 13 children at home Saturday to sleep under the parental roof. That is something to rejoice the hearts of those parents who have had such as nice family to have it possible for all to meet together, when some families are so scattered and seldom, if ever, all come home at one time.