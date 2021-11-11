Today in history: Friday, Nov. 12

Today is Friday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2021. There are 49 days left in the year.
100 years ago: Personals: Mrs. W.E. Roach was painfully but not seriously injured as the result of a collision of Mr. Roach’s car, in which she was riding, with a truck at the dangerous Church and Lester Street Corner Tuesday. / … Mr. and Mrs. Woody Bassett had all but one (Mrs. Z.G. Stone) of their 13 children at home Saturday to sleep under the parental roof. That is something to rejoice the hearts of those parents who have had such as nice family to have it possible for all to meet together, when some families are so scattered and seldom, if ever, all come home at one time.
75 years ago: Butter is so dear today that every housewife who has to stretch her food dollars should buy the best butter available and use it carefully … Keep it in carton … Slice it carefully. You’ll find you don’t waste any butter if you fold a piece of the butter paper over the edge of your knife. This prevents broken edges and wasteful sticking to the knife.
50 years ago: Martinsville City Council took no action on a recommendation to expand its 3 ½-year old jail because of overcrowded conditions. Earlier this week, State Jail Superintendent Robert P. Mason made the recommendation after jail inspectors routinely toured the facility last month. The jail opened in June, 1968, with 13 single and two isolation cells.
15 years ago: This year’s student city school board members feel they have been given a great opportunity to serve their school system. “It’s a good chance for us to voice our opinions on important topics in our school,” said Bronwyn Hairston, a junior at Martinsville High School. ... Hairston and Mwita Chacha, also a junior at the high school, have just started their offices as board members this year.