Today in history: Friday, Nov. 19

Today is Friday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2021. There are 42 days left in the year.

On this date 75 years ago: Putting in the shade Dr. C.T. Womack, Dr. H.V. Price, P.S. Ford and some of the other well-known Martinsville citizens whose reputation for producing early and large specimens of vegetables in their own garden are known, J.F. Keesee of Brown Street brought to the Daily Bulletin office today a white sweet potato, which weighed exactly seven pounds.

Also 1946: Women bearing placards formed a picket line this morning at the Pannill Knitting company, the Virginia Underwear Corporation and the Pannill-Walker Underwear company plants following a walkout of some employees, but the three plants remain in operation. Executives at these plants said only about 85 workers, approximately 20 per cent, were not at work.

50 years ago: Stanley Furniture Co., in its third day of a strike, has employed 65 new persons and 67 per cent of all production employees are now working, company officials said today.

Also 1971, this ad: Gibson’s Discount Supermarkets: Sugar, 5 lb. bag, 39 cents; White potatoes, 20-lb. bag, 69 cents; Chiquita bananas, 10 cents per pound; Red or Golden Delicious apples, 4 lbs. for 30 cents.