Today in history: Friday, Nov. 26

Today is Friday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago: Yesterday, Thanksgiving Day, was as usual in Martinsville by the closing of the banks and public offices and factories. Most of the stores were closed for a few hours. A special Union Thanksgiving service was held at the Methodist church, and the regular service was also held at the Episcopal Church. A number of the young people attended the V.M.I.-V.P.I. football game, and others spent the day hunting.

50 years ago: The Martinsville-Henry County area today found itself in the midst of Virginia’s first major snowstorm of the season, which dumped up to four inches of snow and sleet in the southwest and central portions of the state since midnight.

Also in 1971: The first of three data reports planning for eventual downtown redevelopment paints a somewhat bleak picture of existing conditions in the city’s commercial core, but does not indicate the situation is hopeless. The 50-page report was made public Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Richard M. Yearwood, VPI planning consultant.