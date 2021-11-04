 Skip to main content
Today in history: Friday, Nov. 5
Today in history: Friday, Nov. 5

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Friday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2021. There are 56 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Dyer’s Store: How did you enjoy the recent showers? Guess everybody that didn’t get drowned is feeling better. Bad colds are all the rage in this community. Hope the farmers can finish seeding wheat now as we have had such a glorious rain after an extended drought. Our Dyers Store teachers from Mecklenburg county did not seem to appreciate their job as they made a speedy exit.

75 years ago: Nearly half a century of devoted public service to the people of the Fifth Congressional district, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States came to a close for Senator Thomas G. Burch at midnight last night when he voluntarily relinquished the seat of a United States Senator to become Citizen Burch of Martinsville.

50 years ago: Implementation of a five-part program organizing community action against the area drug problem was recommended Thursday night by a citizens steering committee on drug abuse control spawned by the Chamber of Commerce. “It is time for us to do something about the drug problem. The time for talking about it and discussing it has passed. The time for action is here,” said Frank Gravely, drug committee chairman as he urged the 60 persons attending the meeting to participate.

15 years ago: Charges were filed against the two highest ranking officials within the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and others in a 50-page, 48 count federal indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

Also 1996: The New College Institute aims to educate people other than its students. Six educational programs are planned as part of the institute’s community outreach effort. Most are aimed at youth, but two are targeted for adults.

