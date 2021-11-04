Today in history: Friday, Nov. 5

Today is Friday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2021. There are 56 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Dyer’s Store: How did you enjoy the recent showers? Guess everybody that didn’t get drowned is feeling better. Bad colds are all the rage in this community. Hope the farmers can finish seeding wheat now as we have had such a glorious rain after an extended drought. Our Dyers Store teachers from Mecklenburg county did not seem to appreciate their job as they made a speedy exit.

75 years ago: Nearly half a century of devoted public service to the people of the Fifth Congressional district, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States came to a close for Senator Thomas G. Burch at midnight last night when he voluntarily relinquished the seat of a United States Senator to become Citizen Burch of Martinsville.