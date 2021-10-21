 Skip to main content
Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22
Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22

Today is Friday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2021. There are 720 days left in the year.

100 years ago: It was worth an hour of a busy man’s valuable time to watch the big crowd on the square Friday morning scrambling to capture Marks & Co.’s chickens. It was a unique and original advertising stunt and attracted much interest. During the hour eight husky fowls were released from the roof of Marks & Co.’s store, fluttering down over the heads of the mass of human beings, white and black, little and big, male and female, who had been attracted there by the Bulletin advertisement of the event. … To each hen’s leg was attached a tag which entitled each successful contestant not only to the captured hen but to a full dollar’s worth of merchandise at Marks & Co.’s store. There were some elderly folks on hand who demonstrated by flying leaps at fluttering chickens that they were not yet in the disabled class, and the young ones had the fun of their lives.

75 years ago: Sale of the home property of the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmett L. Williamson on Broad street, along with blocks of seven different banking, industrial and utilities stocks, totaled $65,125.25 at auction Saturday afternoon at the Williamson home. / OPA’s efforts to hold the line on auto prices appear fairly good, a top official said today as the government’s decontrol speedup seemed likely to sweep ceilings off bread and flour.

25 years ago: With a move to the new Henry County Courthouse nearly complete, the old courthouse in Martinsville is expected to be locked up this afternoon after a more than century and a half of trials.

