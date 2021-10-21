Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22

100 years ago: It was worth an hour of a busy man’s valuable time to watch the big crowd on the square Friday morning scrambling to capture Marks & Co.’s chickens. It was a unique and original advertising stunt and attracted much interest. During the hour eight husky fowls were released from the roof of Marks & Co.’s store, fluttering down over the heads of the mass of human beings, white and black, little and big, male and female, who had been attracted there by the Bulletin advertisement of the event. … To each hen’s leg was attached a tag which entitled each successful contestant not only to the captured hen but to a full dollar’s worth of merchandise at Marks & Co.’s store. There were some elderly folks on hand who demonstrated by flying leaps at fluttering chickens that they were not yet in the disabled class, and the young ones had the fun of their lives.