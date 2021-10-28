Today in history: Friday, Oct. 29

Today is Friday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2021. There are 63 days left in the year.

100 years ago: The Martinsville precinct, embracing not only the town of Martinsville but also a considerable outlying territory, was recently divided into two precincts known as Martinsville precincts Nos. 1 and 2. / A meeting of interested persons will be held at Bassett today to organize a new furniture manufacturing company. Many of the larger stockholders of the Bassett Furniture Company, it is said, will be interested in the new company. No announcement has been made of the new organization beyond the fact that it is for the manufacture of furniture.

75 years ago: The announcement of George Hamilton, chief engineer of the Department of the Interior, that power will be sold for five mills per kilowatt from the Philpott and Buggs Island dams proved to be of interest to the citizens of Martinsville. This rate is said to be low even for power sold by the government.

25 years ago: The paint is being touched up in the newly opened Henry county courthouse, and a few rooms are dotted with unopened cardboard boxes. Apart from that, all the offices in the new courthouse are up and running.

15 years ago: A third of local households now are getting Medicaid as Henry-Martinsville Social Services’ public assistance caseload keeps climbing, statistics show. The number of Medicaid households rose by 366 to 10,123 in September, with 12,087 people within those households qualifying for the assistance, figures presented to the agency’s board Monday indicate. Medicaid households account for 33.3 percent of the 30,408 households in Henry County and Martinsville, based on U.S. Census figures from 2000.