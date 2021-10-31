Today in history: Monday, Nov. 1

Today is Monday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2021. There are 60 days left in the year.

100 years ago: For the first time during the present campaign, on last Saturday afternoon a Martinsville audience had an opportunity to hear the issues involved in the contest between the two political parties presented by visiting representatives of the Democracy. …The meeting was held in the Globe theatre and soon after two o’clock, the hour appointed, the hall was filled to its capacity with men and women from Martinsville and from all parts of the county. A few Martinsville Republicans were on hand, but the audience was composed chiefly of Democrats.

75 years ago: The Martinsville OPA [Office of Price Administration] office was ordered to close on November 4 in a telegram received this morning by Ben L. Angle, area supervisor, and Rives S. Brown, local chairman, from J. Fulmer Bright, district director in Richmond.

Also 1946: City firemen were called to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lawson L. Lester, of Highland street, early Tuesday night, when a “short” in an electric bed lamp had caused a blaze, burning part of a bed and smoking up the bed-room in general. Members of the Lester household succeeded in extinguishing the blaze before the arrival of firemen.

25 years ago: Two Henry County men were charged Sunday with manufacturing illegal liquor after a raid on a still in Franklin County, according to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Six 800-gallon distilling pots were destroyed in Sunday’s raid, which took place in a wooded area about 300 yards from Virginia 652, about a half-mile from Virginia 611, according to ABC spokesman Robert Chapman.