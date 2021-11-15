Today in history: Monday, Nov. 15

Today is Monday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2021. There are 46 days left in the year.
100 years ago: Dyer’s Store: How are you enjoying this crisp November weather. I don’t feel so jubilant over it for Jack Frost has nipped my beautiful flowers and of course I can’t help but mourn for them. … The Dyer Store school is progressing nicely under the care of Mr. Morris as principal and Mrs. Womack, assistant. … Mr. Loury Lester who has been a patient at Martinsville Hospital is improving nicely since returning home I am glad to say. Hope he will soon be his old jolly self again.
75 years ago: The newly organized Boys’ Choir, sponsored by the Exchange Club, will hold its second rehearsal Friday evening at 7:15 in the assembly room of First Baptist Church. This organization is directed by Miss Dorothy Devans and she is assisted by Miss Ruth Pace, director of music for the city schools. Mrs. Jeff Eggleston is the piano accompanist.
50 years ago: Has Women’s Lib gone so far that women should be allowed to storm that last male bastion, the club and fraternal organization, that heretofore has been a refuge in time of trouble? Yes, according to opinions expressed by the majority of Toastmasters speaking “off the cuff” Tuesday night, who said they would like to merge the Toastmasters and Toastmistresses organizations.
15 years ago: Pastors David Wolfe and his wife, Linda Kusse-Wolfe, have been working to bridge cultures and create understanding for much of their lives. In January, they will get another opportunity to do so when they travel to Iran to study at a Muslim institute. The Christian pastor and his wife plan to learn about Iranian culture and aspects of Islam during their three-year stay in the country. They will return to Martinsville during summers.