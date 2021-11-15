Today in history: Monday, Nov. 15

Today is Monday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2021. There are 46 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Dyer’s Store: How are you enjoying this crisp November weather. I don’t feel so jubilant over it for Jack Frost has nipped my beautiful flowers and of course I can’t help but mourn for them. … The Dyer Store school is progressing nicely under the care of Mr. Morris as principal and Mrs. Womack, assistant. … Mr. Loury Lester who has been a patient at Martinsville Hospital is improving nicely since returning home I am glad to say. Hope he will soon be his old jolly self again.

75 years ago: The newly organized Boys’ Choir, sponsored by the Exchange Club, will hold its second rehearsal Friday evening at 7:15 in the assembly room of First Baptist Church. This organization is directed by Miss Dorothy Devans and she is assisted by Miss Ruth Pace, director of music for the city schools. Mrs. Jeff Eggleston is the piano accompanist.