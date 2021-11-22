Today in history: Monday, Nov. 22

Today is Monday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2021. There are 39 days left in the year.

On this date 75 years ago: Picketing was resumed this morning at the three Martinsville knitting mills where a strike is underway. There was little change in the number of persons at work on the third day of the walkout, though both the management and the union heads claimed that they had swelled ranks slightly.

Also 1946: A decrease of $195.45 or around two per cent, is shown in Martinsville post office receipts for October, over a corresponding period over a year ago, according to J. Robert Gregory, postmaster.

Another from 1946: More cars seized in liquor raids will be sold to the highest bidder at auction within the next two of six weeks, it was said at the Martinsville ATU office today.

50 years ago: The strike at Stanley Furniture Co. is one week old; the company reports 709 of its [number not legible] production employees have returned to work and production is about 75 per cent of normal. As of Friday, the company had employed 117 new persons to replace workers on strike.