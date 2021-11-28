Today in history: Monday, Nov. 29

On this date 100 years ago: Kiwanis Meeting Led by G. Moore: Wilfred Roach … made an appeal for a deeper and more active interest in the world of the Tuberculosis Association, particularly in its local application. … He made a moving and eloquent appeal for the saving of the little children and promising young men from the ravages of this dread disease, the broken health and early graves that follow in its footsteps. Nick Prillaman’s … subject was “Why is Martinsville a Town and Not a City.” He told why, and how, to make it a city. Being exactly in the center of God’s green earth and bounded only by the limitations of the compass, North, South, East and West, with plenty of room for expansion in every direction, there was plainly no reason why it should not be a city. Specifically he suggested “more enterprising enterprises” as the remedy for our town-smallness and as the agency for achievement of city-greatness.