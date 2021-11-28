Today in history: Monday, Nov. 29

Today is Monday, Nov. 28, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago: Kiwanis Meeting Led by G. Moore: Wilfred Roach … made an appeal for a deeper and more active interest in the world of the Tuberculosis Association, particularly in its local application. … He made a moving and eloquent appeal for the saving of the little children and promising young men from the ravages of this dread disease, the broken health and early graves that follow in its footsteps. Nick Prillaman’s … subject was “Why is Martinsville a Town and Not a City.” He told why, and how, to make it a city. Being exactly in the center of God’s green earth and bounded only by the limitations of the compass, North, South, East and West, with plenty of room for expansion in every direction, there was plainly no reason why it should not be a city. Specifically he suggested “more enterprising enterprises” as the remedy for our town-smallness and as the agency for achievement of city-greatness.
50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors Saturday night after lengthy and clamorous discussion juggled funds in the county treasury and came up with $201,000 to finance a new jail on Lester Road. The board took the action after County Commonwealth’s Atty. Roscoe Reynolds warned the supervisors they could expect to face a renewed hearing in Circuit Court on the matter.
15 years ago: Henry-Martinsville Social Services saw nearly a 9 percent increase in funds that the agency brought into the community last year. The agency generated a total of $74,744,303 in fiscal 2006. That was up $6,135,798, or 8.9 percent, from the previous budget year, statistics in an annual report presented to the agency’s board on Monday show.
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!