Today in history: Monday, Nov. 8

Today is Monday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2021. There are 53 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Gen. John J. Pershing was greeted with enthusiasm by a crowd of 500 people at the Norfolk and Western Passenger station yesterday afternoon as he passed through Roanoke on the Memphis Special for Washington, after having attended the National Convention of the American Legion at Kansas City and the annual return of the “OId Hickory” Division at Nashville, Tenn.

75 years ago: Miss Jennie Craig, of Axton, was one of fifteen freshmen taking part in the traditional Oldgirl-Newgirl wedding held at Madison College on Oct. 31st. Miss Craig was maid-of-honor in the ceremony, which symbolizes the union of new and old students in bonds of love and loyalty to each other and to the college.

50 years ago: The sign mysteriously erected on the front lawn of the Franklin County Office Building here read: “Virgil H. Goode Gone But Not Forgotten, 1948-1972.” A wreath placed at the base of the stake supporting the sign signaled the end of Good’s tenure as the county’s commonwealth’s attorney, a post he has held for the past 24 years.

15 years ago: As an effort to revitalize West Church Street between Memorial Boulevard and Moss Street winds down, businesses from outside the Martinsville area have shown interest in moving there, a city official said Wednesday. Community Development Director Wayne Knox told the West Church Street Gateway Revitalization Project Management Team that his department “has received at least a dozen different calls” from businesses asking about the revitalization and opportunities to locate along the street.