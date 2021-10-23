 Skip to main content
Today in history: Monday, Oct. 25
Today in history: Monday, Oct. 25

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, the 298th day of 2021. There are 67 days left in the year.

100 years ago: On last Tuesday Mr. Luther C. Adams, an estimable young man employed as chauffeur by Mrs. E.P. Hairston of Beaver Creek, suffered a serious wound from the accidental discharge of a pistol. The young man was at work on his rabbit traps on an old kitchen porch and while sawing a plank, the pistol, an old fashioned Derringer, fell from his overall pocket and was discharged, the ball piercing his right lung. / Supervisors rescind action as to the letting of three road contracts. Contractors and many citizens present and arguments at times were heated.

75 years ago: The Martinsville tobacco market passed the 2,000,000 pound mark today, when approximately 75,000 pounds of the leaf were handled on the Farmer’s and Banner warehouse floors, with an average price of $49 per hundred being paid. / Because of the soft foundation, contractors erecting the south wing of the addition to the Martinsville High school are laying a foundation of concrete, 6 feet wide and 15 inches thick, for the walls of the structure. Ever since the English Construction company began digging for the foundation there water has filled the pit.

25 years ago: The Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees has begun preliminary steps to find a new location for the museum, but trustees will not discuss their plans in public.

Also 1996: Furniture executives endorse merger study: Several area furniture executives say the merger of Henry County and Martinsville deserves to be studied, and at least one goes further, saying the two localities should be merged. “We are one community,” said Albert Prillaman, CEO of Stanley Furniture Co.

 

 

