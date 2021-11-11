 Skip to main content
Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 14
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2021. There are 47 days left in the year.

100 years ago: A wedding of rare loveliness and simplicity was solemnized Wednesday afternoon at the handsome home of Mrs. James Harrison Spencer, when her daughter Margaret Dillard Spencer, became the bride of Dr. J. A. Shackleford of Martinsville, Va.

75 years ago: For the pig-tailers' “holidates” –lovely Lonsdale lawn in heavenly colors. The cross-tucked blouse in front is edged in double Val lace on tiny eyelet insertion. All any gal needs to be the life of the party. Sizes 7 to 12. $6.99. Mayfair Shop, Walnut Street

50 years ago: The State Highway Commission Thursday approved the design of the 18-mile Rt. 220-58 Martinsville bypasss and got in a strong plug for the passage of a two cent gasoline tax increase at next year’s General Assembly session. / A new telephone exchange at Axton in the eastern part of Henry County, will be put into service at 6 a.m. Nov. 21 by Lee Telephone Co. Subscribers in this rea, who previously received telephone service from the Martinsville exchange, will be transferred to the Axton exchange and will continue to receive free calling to and from Bassett, Collinsville, Fieldale, Martinsville, Ridgeway and Spencer.

15 years ago: The city of Martinsville still is interested in participating in the development of hydroelectric plants along the Ohio River - but not the types of facilities originally envisioned. In May, the Martinsville City Council authorized an agreement with American Municipal Power-Ohio that committed the city to spending up to $143,000 to study technical, permitting and economic aspects of proposed "hydromatrix" plants that would be constructed along the river. Those analyses would determine if Martinsville and other communities ... should build, own and run those plants.

