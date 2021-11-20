Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 21

Today is Sunday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2021. There are 40 days left in the year.

On this date 75 years ago: Coal dealers in Martinsville who were interviewed yesterday said that no directives had been received here concerning distribution of coal, and R.M. Wilson, chairman of the Emergency committee of the Solid Fuels’ Administration, said that he had not received orders from the state headquarters. Coal in Martinsville is scarce. Dealers said some run-or-the-mine and some red ash coal is on hand but that the supply of this coal will not last long.

50 years ago: Normal Greyhound bus service for Martinsville will continue in the wake of a settlement in the strike of about 20,000 Amalgated Transit Union Workers who had threatened a noon walkout today. Harold Banks, local Greyhound manager, said Greyhound officials informed him of the settlement this morning.

15 years ago: History was on the move Friday at the Reynolds Homestead as a 19th-century tobacco barn was disassembled, log by log, for an eventual move to an area closer to the plantation home. Although R.J. Reynolds, who was born at the Critz home, made his fortune in tobacco, few signs of the crop remain. Fields have given way to forests, and other associated buildings have not survived.

Also 2006: Some rooms in a Martinsville home went from almost empty to elegantly full at the turn of a key last week. The home at 335 E. Church St. became the showcase for a new Stanley Furniture line, Lincoln Park, when it was photographed for a catalog to be given to company dealers and sales representatives. “Any time we can bring product to Martinsville” the company prefers to do that, said Karyn Johnson, visual communications specialist with Stanley.