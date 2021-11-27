Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 28

Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332th day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year.

On this date 75 years ago: Permission to borrow $200,000 to be applied to the already approved loan of $350,000 from the State Literary Loan Fund, for the construction of a new high school building for the Bassett community and western section of Henry county, was given at the Henry County Board of Supervisors to the County School Board meeting here today. Division superintendent J.F. Hollifield; School Board Chairman S.S. Flythe, J.D. Bassett Jr., members of the school board, and W.M. Bassett, president of the Bassett Furniture Industries, pointed out that construction of the project without further delay was a “must.”

50 years ago, this photo caption: Carol Anthony, 17-year-old Bassett High School student, looks a little bit overcome Saturday night after being crowned Henry County Junior Miss for 1971. Fifteen other girls competed in the competition at the Fieldale-Collinsville High School auditorium. First runner-up was Debra Harris of Martinsville High School, Debbie Trull, also of Martinsville High School, was second runner-up. The pageant was sponsored by the Collinsville Jaycees.

15 years ago: Cindy and Randy Clark had long been wine aficionados. They regularly visited wineries with their friends, Kenny and Sharon Cooper of Martinsville and Sam and Carolyn Davis of Stanleytown. ... So the Fieldale couple was not about to miss out on Patrick Henry Community College’s first wine-making class, which was offered in the fall. The Clarks and the Davises were among the 17 students who finished the class recently. To celebrate, they had their own wine-testing at a celebration dinner with the Coopers at the Davis home last week—sampling, of course, the wine they produced in the class.