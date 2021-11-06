Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 7

Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2021. There are 54 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Fontaine: The farmers are about thru getting up corn and sowing wheat. They were very glad to see the rain as it will enable the wheat to come up and get a start before cold winter. Mssrs. Hedgecock and Wiliamson are preparing to move their brick plant to Edgewood, the clay having given out here.

Also 1921: News was received here from Reidsville, N.C., stating that a telegram had been received there from Buffalo, N.Y., announcing the death there from infantile paralysis, of Spencer Penn, formerly of Reidsville.

75 years ago: Thomas B. Stanley, who was elected Tuesday as Congressman from the Fifth district of Virginia, reported today that he had mailed his resignation as a member and Speaker of the House of Delegates to Governor William Tuck. He represented Martinsville and Henry county in the lower house of the General Assembly and a successor probably will not be selected until next summer when the Democrats of the city and county will meet in convention. W.R. Broaddus, of this city, formerly commonwealth’s attorney for the county, has been mentioned as his successor.

15 years ago: Southern Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority met for the first time Tuesday afternoon, electing a chairman and approving the process of hiring an executive director. The authority will own and operate a new $16 million sports arena/fieldhouse in Martinsville and a $4 million soccer complex in Henry County, both paid for with a grant from The Harvest Foundation. ... An 80,000-square-foot fieldhouse/arena will be erected at the corner of Fayette and Market streets and a soccer complex will be built on about 91 acres near the intersection of the U.S. 58 bypass and Irisburg Road (Virginia 650).