 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 7
0 comments

Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2021. There are 54 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Fontaine: The farmers are about thru getting up corn and sowing wheat. They were very glad to see the rain as it will enable the wheat to come up and get a start before cold winter. Mssrs. Hedgecock and Wiliamson are preparing to move their brick plant to Edgewood, the clay having given out here.

Also 1921: News was received here from Reidsville, N.C., stating that a telegram had been received there from Buffalo, N.Y., announcing the death there from infantile paralysis, of Spencer Penn, formerly of Reidsville.

75 years ago: Thomas B. Stanley, who was elected Tuesday as Congressman from the Fifth district of Virginia, reported today that he had mailed his resignation as a member and Speaker of the House of Delegates to Governor William Tuck. He represented Martinsville and Henry county in the lower house of the General Assembly and a successor probably will not be selected until next summer when the Democrats of the city and county will meet in convention. W.R. Broaddus, of this city, formerly commonwealth’s attorney for the county, has been mentioned as his successor.

15 years ago: Southern Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority met for the first time Tuesday afternoon, electing a chairman and approving the process of hiring an executive director. The authority will own and operate a new $16 million sports arena/fieldhouse in Martinsville and a $4 million soccer complex in Henry County, both paid for with a grant from The Harvest Foundation. ... An 80,000-square-foot fieldhouse/arena will be erected at the corner of Fayette and Market streets and a soccer complex will be built on about 91 acres near the intersection of the U.S. 58 bypass and Irisburg Road (Virginia 650).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3
Features

Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3

1921: State Highway Commission considers "building a $400,000 road between Roanoke and Rocky Mount, $250,000 of which sum will be lent by interested citizens of this section, will probably be made."

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 31
Features

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 31

1921: As unexpected as a rain storm in a desert, regulations permitting the manufacture and use of beer for medical purposes were issued today by the treasury department.

Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Features

Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27

There have already been three successful chases by the hounds in such cases and in which convictions were obtained before Judge Drewry. In such cases any farmer or other reliable person in the county can get the free use of the dogs by phoning for them to P.S. Ford, Martinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert