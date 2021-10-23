Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 24

Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2021. There are 68 days left in the year.

100 years ago: The equipment for the improved telephone system will be installed, arrived this week, and the work of installation will begin at once. …As heretofore stated, the new system is modern in method of operation … Central is called by merely lifting the receiver, and disconnection is made by simply hanging up the receiver. This is a public utility improvement which will be very gratifying to the citizens generally who have struggled for a long time with the annoyance of a poor system. The work of installation will require probably thirty or forty days.

75 years ago: Colored News by R.T. Anderson: Mrs. J. Mae Gilmer has returned to the city after spending the week-end visiting her husband in Newport News. George W. Mitchell and other members of the High Street Jubilee Singers spent Sunday in Roanoke, where they sang. Mrs. Susie Wooten Mitchell of New York City has returned to that city after spending a short vacation as the guest of her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Wooten.

25 years ago: An inmate at the Martinsville City Jail squeezed through a 10-inch by 13-inch opening to freedom early Wednesday, according to jail Capt. D.W. Wallace.

Also 1996: (Classified ads, People to People section) 37 yo DWM looking for slim to medium build white female, 26-42, who knows how to treat a man and let him treat her that way in a loving, long term relationship. Send replies to: Box 55, Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115