 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 31
0 comments

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2021. There are 61 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Treasury Department unexpectedly issues rules allowing beer. Action described as “Less Defensible than at Any Other Time” by Dry Leader: As unexpected as a rain storm in a desert, regulations permitting the manufacture and use of beer for medical purposes were issued today by the treasury department. Withheld since March 3 last, when former Attorney General Palmer held the use of beer as a medicine to e legal under the prohibition laws the issuances of the beer regulations came as a complete surprise to leaders of the dry forces understanding with the treasury that the new rules should not be promulgated until the senate had noted upon the pending anti-beer bill.

75 years ago: Chief of Police Howard W. Stultz issued a warning today that persons practicing vandalism or rowdiness during the Hallowe’en celebration tonight will be arrested and subjected to court proceedings. Chief Stultz advised “if you are going out tonight for a few hours of fun and recreation, that’s fine; but if you’re bend on the destruction of property, you may face a summons to court.”

15 years ago: After closing a deal that was 3 years in the making, Fred Martin Associates today bought 10 properties as part of a family dream to revitalize uptown Martinsville. The Schottland properties on E. Church and E. Main Street were purchased. The buildings include Bill’s Jewelers; Larry & Roach Associates Insurance Services Inc.; Draper & Ferrell Clothiers; J. Jones Ltd.; Ford Insurance; the former Revco building; the former Lloyd’s Jewelers; and the former Cato store, all on E. Church Street; and Bagpipes and Christine’s on E. Main Street.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Features

Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27

There have already been three successful chases by the hounds in such cases and in which convictions were obtained before Judge Drewry. In such cases any farmer or other reliable person in the county can get the free use of the dogs by phoning for them to P.S. Ford, Martinsville.

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 24
Features

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 24

Telephone system installed in 1921: As heretofore stated, the new system is modern in method of operation … Central is called by merely lifting the receiver, and disconnection is made by simply hanging up the receiver.

Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22
Features

Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22

"There were some elderly folks on hand who demonstrated by flying leaps at fluttering chickens that they were not yet in the disabled class, and the young ones had the fun of their lives." - 1921

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert