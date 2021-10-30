Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 31

Today is Sunday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2021. There are 61 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Treasury Department unexpectedly issues rules allowing beer. Action described as “Less Defensible than at Any Other Time” by Dry Leader: As unexpected as a rain storm in a desert, regulations permitting the manufacture and use of beer for medical purposes were issued today by the treasury department. Withheld since March 3 last, when former Attorney General Palmer held the use of beer as a medicine to e legal under the prohibition laws the issuances of the beer regulations came as a complete surprise to leaders of the dry forces understanding with the treasury that the new rules should not be promulgated until the senate had noted upon the pending anti-beer bill.

75 years ago: Chief of Police Howard W. Stultz issued a warning today that persons practicing vandalism or rowdiness during the Hallowe’en celebration tonight will be arrested and subjected to court proceedings. Chief Stultz advised “if you are going out tonight for a few hours of fun and recreation, that’s fine; but if you’re bend on the destruction of property, you may face a summons to court.”

15 years ago: After closing a deal that was 3 years in the making, Fred Martin Associates today bought 10 properties as part of a family dream to revitalize uptown Martinsville. The Schottland properties on E. Church and E. Main Street were purchased. The buildings include Bill’s Jewelers; Larry & Roach Associates Insurance Services Inc.; Draper & Ferrell Clothiers; J. Jones Ltd.; Ford Insurance; the former Revco building; the former Lloyd’s Jewelers; and the former Cato store, all on E. Church Street; and Bagpipes and Christine’s on E. Main Street.