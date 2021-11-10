 Skip to main content
Today in history: Thursday, Nov. 11
Today in history: Thursday, Nov. 11

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Figsboro: Mr. Tom Bradley had a corn shucking last Thursday, made a right nice pile of corn. We are glad to know that Mr. and Mrs. Homer Minter are going to move to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Eggleston’s farm at Figsboro. … Oh! What’s happened Sydnorsville? Come on; let’s hear from you.

75 years ago: Patrons of the Rapid Transit company will appear before the City Council tonight to request that east-bound busses be permitted to stop on Church between Bridge and Broad streets, with W.R. Broaddus as spokesman.

50 years ago: The State Highway Commission is expected to consider approving major design features of the proposed Route 220-58 Martinsville Bypass when it meets Thursday in a monthly session at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The proposed 18-mile highway, which will form an arc around the western and southern limits of the city, will begin at Bassett Forks and extend to Route 58 about 3.4 miles east of the eastern city limits, just to the east of the bridge over Leatherwood Creek.

15 years ago: When Johnny Lemons of Martinsville was 17 he joined the National Guard, at least in part to carry on a family tradition of serving in the military. Lemons is the 10th of 12 children of the late Charles and Mary Turner Lemons, and the seventh son in the family to join the service. The tradition, he said, was started by his oldest brother, Charles Jr., as well as two of his mother’s brothers who served during World War II. And just has his brothers did, Lemons eventually signed up for full-time active duty, deciding on the Army.

