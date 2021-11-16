Today in history: Thursday, Nov. 18

Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2021. There are 43 days left in the year.

75 years ago: Diphtheria immunization clinics will be conducted at four more county schools next week by Miss Louwilla Honaker and local doctors. Parents are urged to bring children of pre-school age to these clinics.

Also 1921: Stockholders of the Ridgeway Furniture Manufacturing corporation, in annual meeting Friday night at the Henry County Courthouse, ratified action of the company’s board of directors which recommended a change to the capital structure of the corporation, whereby the capital stock of the firm will be increased from $200,000 to $400,000.

50 years ago: Nobody knows what to do with the old Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue, according to Dr. John French, local pediatrician and member of the Memorial Hospital board of trustees.

Also 1971: The petition for an injunction to halt county plans for a new jail on Lester Road represents the second time a group of county citizens opposed the project. Although the petition filed Tuesday afternoon is the first such legal action in the matter, a group of six citizens in September consulted two lawyers for the same purpose.