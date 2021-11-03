Today in history: Thursday, Nov. 4

100 years ago: Distressing Accident: Mrs. E.L. Williamson was knocked down by an auto-truck in front of her home on Broad Street about noon Wednesday and severely, if not seriously, hurt. Mrs. Williamson was starting across the street from her home to that of her sister, Miss Kate Anderson, just opposite and she had made only a few steps on the street when she was struck and knocked down by the truck of the Standard Oil Company. … She was taken promptly to the Shackleford Hopsital … Dr. Lawson of Roanoke was called by phone for consultation and arrived yesterday morning. … In any event, the shock in case of one so frail as Mrs. Williamson was serious and her family and friends are much concerned