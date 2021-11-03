Today in history: Thursday, Nov. 4

Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2021. There are 57 days left in the year.
100 years ago: Distressing Accident: Mrs. E.L. Williamson was knocked down by an auto-truck in front of her home on Broad Street about noon Wednesday and severely, if not seriously, hurt. Mrs. Williamson was starting across the street from her home to that of her sister, Miss Kate Anderson, just opposite and she had made only a few steps on the street when she was struck and knocked down by the truck of the Standard Oil Company. … She was taken promptly to the Shackleford Hopsital … Dr. Lawson of Roanoke was called by phone for consultation and arrived yesterday morning. … In any event, the shock in case of one so frail as Mrs. Williamson was serious and her family and friends are much concerned
75 years ago: Voting was regarded as fairly heavy in Martinsville’s four-city and one county magisterial district precincts today as the electorate went to the polls along with other Virginians to select two United States Senators and a member of the House of Representatives.
50 years ago: The ouster of all four incumbent members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in Thursday’s general election was not unusual as five other counties in western Virginia also elected completely new boards. The defeat of so many incumbent supervisors in this section of the state left many politicians puzzled.
15 years ago: Media Release: This is to advise the community that I, Captain Lane Perry, will be the acting administrator for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office pending actions handed down from the circuit court judge. One of the first actions that need to be done is ensuring that the department will continue to function as normal to protect the citizens of Henry County.