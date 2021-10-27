Today in history: Thursday, Oct. 28

Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2021. There are 64 days left in the year.

100 years ago: It is with a sad and heavy heart I take up my pen to write a few lines in memory of my dear son William Summer Cole, who died in the army camps at Aberdeen, Maryland. It was been three long years since he left us, although it seems but yesterday … Mother.

Also 1921: Carlisle: The health of this community is fine at writing. Miss Goldie Minter who has been visiting Miss Norma C. Tempest Barrow of Fielale has returned home. There was an enjoyable dance given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Parcell Saturday night. Everyone reported a nice time. Carlisle school is progressing nicely with Mrs. W.R. Nance as teacher.

75 years ago: The Red Cross sponsored immunization clinics are being continued in the county this week and will be held in all white and colored schools until the immunization is complete. On Monday, Dr. Commander conducted clinics at the following schools: Carlisle, 89; Sandy Level, 13; Black Knot, 32; Bangston, 59; and Mountain Valley, 21. Dr. Harry Williams immunized 35 at Leatherwood and 45 at Camp Branch. These doctors were assisted by Miss Louwilla Honaker, Red Cross nurse.

15 years ago: Key concepts at this fall’s High Point International Home Furnishings Center were color, simplicity on the outside and multiple function on the inside, display for flat-panel televisions and customization. The colors of fall this year don’t mean just the leaves on the trees. The colors were on the furniture, and the bright blues, greens and pinks were anything but the subtle, subdued colors of autumn.