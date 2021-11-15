Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 16

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021. There are 45 days left in the year.

100 years ago: (two ads:) ITCH is all over the country. But you need not worry, Just go to Kearfott’s and say KIR. One bottle will do the work. C.P. Kearfott & Son on the Square. – Constipation is the forerunner of 85% of all human ills. It brings on more suffering, more sleeplessness, more ill-temper than any other single cause. But YOU CAN GET RID of constipation. Nor do you have to take any nauseating, griping medicines to do it. Take RICH-LAX. C.P. Kearfott & Son.

75 years ago: Members of the Post “I”, Travelers Protective Association, are planning a turkey dinner to be served at the Astor Café Friday. / PERSONAL ADS: THE OLD MAN saw what happened at Vinton last Saturday but he still can’t quite believe it. He’ll be out at English Field Friday night, though, to cheer the Bulldogs on when they clash with the strong Radford High Team. Won’t you meet him there. Club Billiard Parlor.