Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 2
Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 2

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Syndorsville: Pulling corn and corn shuckings are all the go around here. Mr. and Mrs. Billie Brown entertained company Sunday. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Willie Mason and children, Mr. Oete Harrison, Mrs. Nellie Hopkins, Mr. and Mrs. John Frith, Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Brown and others. Well, the opossum hunters are keeping up such a racket I don’t know any more to write.

Also in 1921, this ad: HAT SALE: WE will offer 150 hats at the special price of $2.00 each. This is your chance to buy a bargain. We have just receive a shipment of 100 hats which consist of the best quality in Velvet and Duvetyn and a good assortment of black and brown soft hats, something to go with your fall suits. One-half of this shipment consists of hats for the older ladies. This is your chance to buy a nice black hat for the winter. Saturday, October 29th, we are going to give away free 50 boys’ hats to the first 50 customers who have boys whom we can fit up in a hat. … Bring your boy and get a hat free. The Ladies Shop. Corner Jones and Fayette Sts.

75 years ago: Three complete illicit distilleries were destroyed along with a quantity of mash and whisky, two motor vehicles seized, and several arrests mande by the Martinsville-stationed Federal ATU agents Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, it was reported here this morning.

Also 1946: Members of the Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce have made arrangements for free taxi service to and from the polls on Tuesday, when the general election will be held.

2006: Ladybugs, also known as the Multicolored Asian Lady Beetle, have been popping up in people’s homes and clothes lately.

