Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 30

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2021. There are 31 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago: The Fair-Bazaar opened at 10 o’clock this morning just as the Bulletin goes to press, in the Municipal Hall. The ladies were very happy because the offerings were beautiful and daintily displayed. The Old Virginia Tea-room invited the tired and thirsty to come in and be refreshed. The Junior girls of the Church served tea and cake and crackers.

75 years ago: At a meeting of the Martinsville Coal Conservation committee with local dealers this morning it was revealed that only about 150 tons of all kind of coal are on hand. After the meeting a telegram was sent to the state committee to request further instructions and to find out if emergency supplies are available.

Also 1946: (Ad) Christmas Comes Glittering In: And the feminine love for all things nice comes forth. A gift for her home – the place where she is Queen – always strikes a responsive chord in her pride and in her good taste. Shop at Globman’s for her glittering Christmas.