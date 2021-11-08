Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 9

100 years ago: Hall School: The long wished for rain has come at last, but even at that, lots of the young people seemed to think it came at the wrong time, as they did not get to go to the S.S. Convention at Old Well Sunday, and also were kept from carrying out their Hallowe’en jokes. Our school is progressing nicely; the teachers are Mr. T.L. Hill, Miss Bertha Elgin, and Miss Helen Cox. Misses Esther Bassett, Leo Mitchell, and Annie Lee Wingfield are boarding in the neighborhood and attending school. We wish more of our rural schools could arrange to do the Junior High School work as those who complete this work with us seem to hold their own very well when they go to the urban schools. We long to see the time when we shall have consolidated schools and a Compulsory Education.