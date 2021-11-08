 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 9
0 comments

Today in history: Tuesday, Nov. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2021. There are 52 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Hall School: The long wished for rain has come at last, but even at that, lots of the young people seemed to think it came at the wrong time, as they did not get to go to the S.S. Convention at Old Well Sunday, and also were kept from carrying out their Hallowe’en jokes. Our school is progressing nicely; the teachers are Mr. T.L. Hill, Miss Bertha Elgin, and Miss Helen Cox. Misses Esther Bassett, Leo Mitchell, and Annie Lee Wingfield are boarding in the neighborhood and attending school. We wish more of our rural schools could arrange to do the Junior High School work as those who complete this work with us seem to hold their own very well when they go to the urban schools. We long to see the time when we shall have consolidated schools and a Compulsory Education.

75 years ago: J. Frank Wilson, production manager of Marshall Field and Company, Manufacturing Division, has voluntarily requested retirement under the Company’s retirement program effective December 31, and the request has been granted, according to an announcement by Luther H. Hodges, New York, vice president of the company and general manager of the Manufacturing Division. Upon Mr. Wilson’s retirement the duties of production manager will be assumed by Harold W. Whitcomb.

50 years ago: WASHINGTON (AP):A close vote, with both sides predicting victory, faces the House today on a proposed constitutional amendment designed to specifically permit prayer in public schools. It will require a two-thirds majority to pass the amendment, which is what makes the issue in doubt. A solid majority for it exists in the House, but it might not be enough.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 7
Features

Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 7

In 1921, the brick plant moves from Fontaine to Edgewood -- and Spencer Penn dies. In1946, Thomas B. Stanley resigns from the House of Delegates to become a congressman. In 1996, plans are announced for the sports complex and another recreational facility.

Today in history: Monday, Nov. 8
Features

Today in history: Monday, Nov. 8

In 1921, 500 people came to the train station to greet Gen. John J. Pershing. In 1946, Jennie Craig of Axton was in a special ceremony at Madison College. In 1971, Virgil Goode's time as commonwealth's attorney concluded. In 2006, West Church Street revitalization efforts were wrapping up.

Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3
Features

Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3

1921: State Highway Commission considers "building a $400,000 road between Roanoke and Rocky Mount, $250,000 of which sum will be lent by interested citizens of this section, will probably be made."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert