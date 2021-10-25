Today in history: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2021. There are 66 days left in the year.

100 years ago: The work of street paving under contract with the Atlantic Bitulithic Company was fully completed this week … The work was begun in the latter party of May, requiring about five months to complete the job which, so far as the layman can tell, was well done : Public Square; Lester, Main, Walnut,0po-ih/ Depot, Bridge, Broad, Church, Starling, Cleveland, Moss, Fayette, Jones, Franklin, Chestnut streets and Church Street Extension: $193,435.45

Also 1921: Fontaine: Colds and corn huskings are quite prevalent in the vicinity.

75 years ago: Applications for sugar book replacement have dropped off approximately 80 per cent in Martinsville, Danville and South Boston following the announcement that OPA investigavors have een looking into the situation, Ben Angle, area supervisor, said yesterday. However, he said that the number of applications for these books is still higher than it should be for legitimate reasons and that the OPA will continue its investigation.