 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in history: Tuesday, Oct. 26
0 comments

Today in history: Tuesday, Oct. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2021. There are 66 days left in the year.

100 years ago: The work of street paving under contract with the Atlantic Bitulithic Company was fully completed this week … The work was begun in the latter party of May, requiring about five months to complete the job which, so far as the layman can tell, was well done : Public Square; Lester, Main, Walnut,0po-ih/ Depot, Bridge, Broad, Church, Starling, Cleveland, Moss, Fayette, Jones, Franklin, Chestnut streets and Church Street Extension: $193,435.45

Also 1921: Fontaine: Colds and corn huskings are quite prevalent in the vicinity.

75 years ago: Applications for sugar book replacement have dropped off approximately 80 per cent in Martinsville, Danville and South Boston following the announcement that OPA investigavors have een looking into the situation, Ben Angle, area supervisor, said yesterday. However, he said that the number of applications for these books is still higher than it should be for legitimate reasons and that the OPA will continue its investigation.

25 years ago: Help Wanted section: WOODWORKING, Immediate Openings, 1st & 2nd shift, & 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. mini-shift; Experienced and Entry Level – Machine Room and Cabinet Area … Henry County Plywood Corp.

15 years ago: Martinsville Speedway officials announced Saturday afternoon that all of the grandstand seating for Sunday’s Subway 500 NASCAR Nextel Cup have been sold. A limited number of standing-room only seats will be put on sale at 8 a.m. Sunday. / Martinsville High School’s Bulldog band is scheduled to make its international debut playing the national anthem Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway’s NASCAR Nextel Cup race.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 24
Features

Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 24

Telephone system installed in 1921: As heretofore stated, the new system is modern in method of operation … Central is called by merely lifting the receiver, and disconnection is made by simply hanging up the receiver.

Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22
Features

Today in history: Friday, Oct. 22

"There were some elderly folks on hand who demonstrated by flying leaps at fluttering chickens that they were not yet in the disabled class, and the young ones had the fun of their lives." - 1921

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert