Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 10
Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 3143th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Victory Crowns Henry Democrats - Trinkle, Hooker and Ramsey Win by Handsome Majorities - Felts Carries only Three out of Seventeen Precincts and Linsey only Five. - On Tuesday morning Democrats in Martinsville were in fighting trim and sanguine of victory but the activities of the Republicans in the latter part of the campaign made some of them fear that the vote in the county might be uncomfortably close. However this feeling caused no abatement of the effort of the Democratic workers which was mainly directed towards getting the men and women voters out to polls.

75 years ago: Labor and management – free of government curbs after five years – held the key to America’s economic future today as President Truman heaped the junk pile with wage and price controls. Only ceilings on rents, sugar and rice survived the chief executive’s sweeping decontrol action. And federal officials termed rent increases “inevitable.”

50 years ago: The attempted armed robber of Coleman’s grocery in Horsepasture Monday walked out of the store poorer than when he walked in. The only money he got was the change from a $5 bill after purchasing a loaf of bread and several slices of bologna. And that was the only money. Mrs. Sarah Coleman, wife of the store owner, refused to give him any more.

15 years ago: The New College Institute had an unwelcome visitor to its uptown classroom building Thursday when a buck leapt through the front glass window and ran through the halls.  

