Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.
75 years ago: (Advertisement:) NOTICE: Due to a 70% increase in all leather, the shoe repair shops listed below on Monday, Nov. 18, 1946, increase all leather jobs: Martinsville Shoe Shop, 7 Bridge St., J.M. Gardner, manager; Virginia Shoe Shop, 9 Walnut St., E.L. Goodson, Manager; Shoe Hospital, Taylor Bros., managers; Goodyear Shoe Shop, 19 Fayette St., Eddie Allen, manger (prices ranging from Ladies spike leather heels at 35 cents to men’s full leather soles and heels at $4).
50 years ago: A strike at Stanley Furniture Co. entered its second day today, with more than 50 per cent of the employees at work. Thomas B. Stanley, chief executive officer, said 57 per cent of employees reported to work Monay, the first strike day, and the number is “slightly higher” toay. Normal absenteeism, he noticed, is about 2 ½ per cent. Eleven pickets were rotating in two-hour shifts at four main entrances today.
15 years ago: When the new $1.6 million Martinsville-Henry County SPCA holds its grand opening in March, it will offer much more than doggie treats. Situated just off Rich Acres Road, “we plan to start moving in after Christmas,” said Leslie Hervey, executive director. The new facility will informally open after the move is complete, about Jan. 15, but the grand opening is slated for March 17 and will coincide with Paw Fest 2007, which features a yard and bake sale, pet psychics and other activities, Hervey said.
Also 2006: Officials broke ground on a new Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department substation Tuesday in Sanville, a move, they said, that will provide quicker fire protection to the community. The substation will be located near the Sanville Ruritan Club and will be within sight of Sanville Elementary School.