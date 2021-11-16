Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.

75 years ago: (Advertisement:) NOTICE: Due to a 70% increase in all leather, the shoe repair shops listed below on Monday, Nov. 18, 1946, increase all leather jobs: Martinsville Shoe Shop, 7 Bridge St., J.M. Gardner, manager; Virginia Shoe Shop, 9 Walnut St., E.L. Goodson, Manager; Shoe Hospital, Taylor Bros., managers; Goodyear Shoe Shop, 19 Fayette St., Eddie Allen, manger (prices ranging from Ladies spike leather heels at 35 cents to men’s full leather soles and heels at $4).

50 years ago: A strike at Stanley Furniture Co. entered its second day today, with more than 50 per cent of the employees at work. Thomas B. Stanley, chief executive officer, said 57 per cent of employees reported to work Monay, the first strike day, and the number is “slightly higher” toay. Normal absenteeism, he noticed, is about 2 ½ per cent. Eleven pickets were rotating in two-hour shifts at four main entrances today.