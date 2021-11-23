Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Also 2006: Fieldale residents are illuminating the community to raise funds for the community center and celebrate the Christmas season. The first Festival of Lights is slated to begin at dark tonight and run nightly through Jan. 1, according to Patrick Hawks, who has spearheaded the project that will bring lights of the season to both sides of Marshall Way and other areas of Fieldale. Fieldale began as a manufacturing town to support Fieldcrest Mills. Housing for the company's employees, along with a bank, businesses and schools, were built as the 1,600-acre town took shape along the railroad tracks.