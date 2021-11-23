Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2021. There are78 days left in the year.
On this date 75 years ago:
In announcing that the Jaycees will collect wastepaper again on Sunday, December 1, Herbert Kaplan, chairman of the drive, said that wastepaper is needed still throughout the nation as the supply of newsprint and paper products is short because of the large demand.
50 years ago:
Circuit Court Judge John D. Hooker has ruled that he will halt the Henry County Board of Supervisors from signing a contract to build a jail as long as there is not enough money in the treasure to pay off the entire project, estimated at $206,000.
Also 1971: The Henry County Board of Supervisors expressed concern Monday at the apparently growing number of unmarked cars in the county sheriff’s department. Five of the six supervisors indicated they disapprove the number of unmarked cars in the sheriff’s department fleet of 14 cars. Six are now unmarked.
15 years ago: Martinsville's two elementary schools have developed improvement plans aimed at helping students meet the state Standards of Learning (SOLs). The plans were heard by the Martinsville School Board on Monday. Other schools will present their plans to the board in the future.
Also 2006: Fieldale residents are illuminating the community to raise funds for the community center and celebrate the Christmas season. The first Festival of Lights is slated to begin at dark tonight and run nightly through Jan. 1, according to Patrick Hawks, who has spearheaded the project that will bring lights of the season to both sides of Marshall Way and other areas of Fieldale. Fieldale began as a manufacturing town to support Fieldcrest Mills. Housing for the company's employees, along with a bank, businesses and schools, were built as the 1,600-acre town took shape along the railroad tracks.