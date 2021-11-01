Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3

100 years ago: The State Highway Commission will hold a meeting at Richmond November 9th, at which time final disposition of the matter of building a $400,000 road between Roanoke and Rocky Mount, $250,000 of which sum will be lent by interested citizens of this section, will probably be made.

So much interest has been manifested by the readers of The Bulletin in the recent letting of contracts for road-building in this county, and in the bids submitted by the several contractors for the prices for such work, that The Bulletin has secured from the committee which tabulated the bids for the Board the following figures set forth the bid by each contractor on each road included in the road-building program: