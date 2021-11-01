 Skip to main content
Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3
Today in history: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2021. There are 58 days left in the year.

100 years ago: The State Highway Commission will hold a meeting at Richmond November 9th, at which time final disposition of the matter of building a $400,000 road between Roanoke and Rocky Mount, $250,000 of which sum will be lent by interested citizens of this section, will probably be made.

So much interest has been manifested by the readers of The Bulletin in the recent letting of contracts for road-building in this county, and in the bids submitted by the several contractors for the prices for such work, that The Bulletin has secured from the committee which tabulated the bids for the Board the following figures set forth the bid by each contractor on each road included in the road-building program:

Leatherwood Road, Excavation, 74,994 yards; top soil, 30,096 yards

Jamison Bros – Ex. 40 cents, T.S. 40 cents, total amount bid: $49,259

J.T. Plott, 30 Ex. 30 cents, T.S. 27 cents, total: $36,329.72

G.T. Franklin & Co., 45 cents, 50 cents, $55,524.30

[other contractors were listed; and other roads: Lynchburg, Mitchell, Morgan’s Ford, Mullins, Elamsville, Philpott, Dyer’s Store]

75 years ago, this advertisement: “It’s Getting Colder” Ready for Frosty Nights. Chatham Blankets, The American Standard for Bedtime Comfort. $8.75 (25% wool, 50% rayon, 25% cotton) - $15.95 (20% wool). – Globman’s /

Also 1946 (photo caption): Low silhouette and graceful body lines make the 1947 Kaiser Special outstanding among automobile style leaders. The new six-passenger, 100-horsepower automobile combines unprecedented seating width with its airstream exterior. It is on display in Martinsville at Chaney Motor Company, Southside.

