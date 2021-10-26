Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2021. There are 65 days left in the year.
100 years ago: The Game Warden has made arrangements with Mr. P.S. Ford, owner of Piedmont Kennels, for the free use of bloodhounds in trailing obtained before Justice Jackson. … This arrangement applies to the cases of dynamiting fish and hunting pheasants and partridges out of season. There have already been three successful chases by the hounds in such cases and in which convictions were obtained before Judge Drewry. In such cases any farmer or other reliable person in the county can get the free use of the dogs by phoning for them to P.S. Ford, Martinsville.
75 years ago: Mayor J.W. Booker and Supt. J.S. Hackler reported today that a large number of complaints have been received concerning the order of the Traffic commission, effective yesterday, prohibiting the parking of city buses in front of Roxy Theatre. Patriots of the Rapid Transport company were inconvenienced last night when they had to walk in the rain to the depot of the Rapid Transit company to board a bus and a large number of angry protests were received by city officials.
25 years ago: Martinsville native Lisa Chapman, a professional clown for Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, will be the grand marshal for the 1996 Christmas Parade.
15 years ago: Whether they are for or against an amendment to the state constitution that would define marriage as a union between one man and one woman, many area residents feel strongly about the issue. ... The proposed amendment, which will be on the ballot Nov. 7, reads “that only a union between one man and one woman may be a marriage valid in or recognized by this Commonwealth and its political subdivisions.”