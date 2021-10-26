Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 27

100 years ago: The Game Warden has made arrangements with Mr. P.S. Ford, owner of Piedmont Kennels, for the free use of bloodhounds in trailing obtained before Justice Jackson. … This arrangement applies to the cases of dynamiting fish and hunting pheasants and partridges out of season. There have already been three successful chases by the hounds in such cases and in which convictions were obtained before Judge Drewry. In such cases any farmer or other reliable person in the county can get the free use of the dogs by phoning for them to P.S. Ford, Martinsville.