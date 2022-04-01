Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, April 1

Today is Friday, April 1, the 91st day of 2022. There are 274 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: As the hot weather approaches Martinsville housekeepers should avoid all the discomforts of doing their own baking. If you will use our sanitary baking products for your table you will save much time and work and find that it costs you no more. … Martinsville Bakery, 111 Bridge Street, Phone 28. W.B. Burge, Mngr.

1947: Martinsville state and federal agents raided in Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties during the weekend, seizing 9,200 gallons of mash and making seven arrests. No one was arrested when a still was confiscated in the Blackberry Church section Sunday but the ATU and ABC men say arrests will probably be made in the near future.

Also 1947: Members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in Monthly session this morning, after hearing a plea from the Rev. Joe R. Johnson, of Bassett, representing the ministerial group of Henry County, tabled the matter of a proposal to adopt an ordinance banning the sale of beer and light wines on weekends. Mr. Johnson spoke at length on behalf of the proposal, which he said the board had bypassed …

1972: There were a lot of irate women in this area in the past couple of days. … Now along comes a Collinsville woman who’s out for bear because of a store’s pricing practices. She went to a store to buy an Easter basket for her son Saturday and all Easter items had been marked down in price – or so she was led to believe … When she got home, she found everything had been marked up, not down. A chocolate rabbit, for instance, had a sale price of 79 cents but the original sticker underneath read only 69 cents.

1997: The 603-mile Henry County secondary road system will receive $1,515,000 for construction and maintenance during the 1972-72 year, the State Highway Department announced today.