Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, April 15

Today is Friday, April 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A quiet but beautiful wedding was solemnized when Mr. Henry D. Whittle and Miss Flora D. Redd were married Wednesday night at the Presbyterian Church … To the strains of Mendelssohn’s wedding march, the ushers, Messrs. Carter Redd, Randolph Whittle, Jno. Redd and Kennon Whittle, marched up the aisle, followed by the maid of honor, Miss Sallie Redd, sister of the bride, gowned in orchid georgette …

1947: An effort will be made to provide a playground for children in Chatham Heights, Harry Daughtry, member of the Martinsville Recreation Commission said today. On Thursday night D.B. (Bo) Hanel, representing residents of that area, appeared before the commission to discuss the matter.

Also 1947: Water, smoke and fire caused thousands of dollars in damage at the Bassett Furniture Co. plant in Bassett yesterday after fire fighters battled for more than four hours to bring the situation under control. Nature of the damage prevented an accurate estimate of the loss, firemen said.

1972: Gravely Furniture Co. Inc. reported a 22.5 per cent increase in sales for the year ending Feb. 29 at a stockholders meeting in Ridgeway Friday. Company president H.C. Gravely said net sales increased from $4,673,493 in the previous year to $5,722,764.

1997: The International Home Furnishings Market is exceeding the expectations of manufacturers from Henry County and Martinsville, with comments ranging from “terrific” to “good” and most forecasting strong productions schedules as a result. “Terrific, and that’s the truth,” said Robert H. Spilman, chief executive officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, at the nine-day spring market, which ends Friday.