Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, April 22

Today is Friday, April 22, the 111th day of 2022. There are 254 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Town Tax Bill: Hotels, $20; house of private entertainment, $5; ice, $10; ice creams, $5; junk dealers, $25; laundry and laundry agents, $10; labor agents, $1,000; emigrant agent, $1,000; livery stable, $25; lottery tickets, $500; lumber dealers, $15; lightning rods, $25; marble yards, $10; market house $35; merchants—$20 retail, $40 wholesale; moving pictures, $17.50; musical instruments, $15; merry-go-round, $500; oil, $30; painting, $20; peddler, $100; patent rights, $15; pistol dealers, $25; shoemakers, $10; shoe shiners, $5; skating rink, $25; telegraph company, $75.

1947: The second annual Beauty Pageant will be presented by the Junior Class of the Spencer-Penn High School Saturday at 8 p.m. Thirty-three girls from the school are vying for the honor of being chosen “Miss Spencer-Penn 1947” and being awarded a number of valuable prizes which will go to the lucky winner.

1972: Martinsville planners moved swiftly Thursday to beat back another attempt to build an apartment complex off Clearview Drive. Fortified by legal opinions from City Attorney Irvin Cubine, who carried the wishes of City Council, planners refused to resubdivide the 20-acre site into 10 lots with one apartment house containing 12 units on each lot.

1997: With about 50 days remaining before the Republican primary to decide on candidates for the November general election, two of the candidates stumped for votes at Sunday’s race at the Martinsville Speedway. One candidate for lieutenant governor, John Hager, who faces T. Coleman Andres III in the June 10 primary, said experience is the biggest issue in the race.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.