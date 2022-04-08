Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, April 8

Today is Friday, April 8, the 98th day of 2022. There are 267 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Willys-Knight at a new low price of $1375. This car of refinement and quality is now with in the means of those who have considered such a car beyond their hopes. It combines, in addition to the advantages of other fine cars, all of the advantages of the Knight type sleeve-valve motor. J.H. Clift & Co., Martinsville.

1947: The new Cadillac Ambulance – Noel Smith Funeral Home. Dial 4114.

Also 1947: Reports to the Board of Trustees of Martinsville General Hospital last night indicated that the first day’s effort in the three day $125,000 fund raising drive met with a favorable response. The drive will continue through today and end Thursday night with the exception of a few persons who are now out of town, who have indicated a desire to participate.

1972: Henry County democratic Committee Chairman Wade Lawrence Saturday easily thwarted a weak attempt by liberals to re-organize party leadership and alter the delegate selection process, then amidst please for unity, nominated and approved without opposition 15 delegates and eight alternates.

Also 1972: Colonial Copy Cat, owned by Boyd Elliott, Raleigh, N.C., shown by Nancy Elliott, and trained at Martinsville’s Doodie Powers Stable, will be among the entries in the Bassett American Legion Horse Show next Saturday. The afternoon will begin at 1 o’clock and the evening show at 7 o’clock. Ringmaster will be Shannon Gilbert and Bob Gilbert will be the emcee. In case of rain, the show will be held April 22.

1997: In the Henry County shell building at Beaver Creek Industrial Park, four 18-head and two 12-head computerized embroidery machines are being manned by the 30 newest employees of 5 B’s Inc. as the industry launches production in Virginia. “We are in business,” said plant manager David Price.