Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 10

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The December meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union will be held Tuesday evening December 13, at 7:30 o’clock, Mrs. Joseph R. Taylor, hostess. The new department, “The Bible in the Public Schools,” will be presented, followed by that of “Scientific Temperance Instruction,” at the first two January meetings, and “Medical Temperance” at those in February.
75 years ago: Moorefield’s new laundry on Bridge street will be ready for operation about January 1 as all of the equipment has been installed with the exception of diesel operated power unit which is now being installed. It was announced today that when the laundry begins operations trucks will pick up and deliver laundry in Martinsville and suburban area only during the first months of 1947 but that eventually the service will be extended to rural areas as more trucks become available.
50 years ago: The Virginia-Carolinas Criminal Intelligence Network, an organization of representatives from law enforcement agencies in Virginia and North and South Carolina, met today in closed session at the Dutch Inn, Collinsville, to discuss problems of individual and mutual concerns.
Also 1971: Numerous police and prison camp officials from surrounding areas today converged in a search for two convicted felons who broke out of State Correctional Field Unit 23 at Horsepasture Wednesday night by sawing through two sets of iron bars.
25 years ago: Martinsville Mayor George B. Adams Jr. said he expects that a recommendation on a social services merger will be issued at the end of a joint meeting of the Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors Monday.
