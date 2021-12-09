Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 10

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The December meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union will be held Tuesday evening December 13, at 7:30 o’clock, Mrs. Joseph R. Taylor, hostess. The new department, “The Bible in the Public Schools,” will be presented, followed by that of “Scientific Temperance Instruction,” at the first two January meetings, and “Medical Temperance” at those in February.

75 years ago: Moorefield’s new laundry on Bridge street will be ready for operation about January 1 as all of the equipment has been installed with the exception of diesel operated power unit which is now being installed. It was announced today that when the laundry begins operations trucks will pick up and deliver laundry in Martinsville and suburban area only during the first months of 1947 but that eventually the service will be extended to rural areas as more trucks become available.