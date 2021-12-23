Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 24

Today is Friday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2021. There are 7 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: [Martinsville Town Council meeting:] The proposed purchase of a Fordson Tractor for operating the street-sweeper was referred to the chairman of the Public Property Committee, and the chairman of the Street Committee, and J.R. Gregory, Superintendent, as a special committee to determine the expediency of such purchase, said committee being authorized to purchase a tractor on the best terms obtainable.

75 years ago: At last night’s Weekly Rotary club meeting, Dr. E.M. McDaniel was called to introduce Dr. J.A. Ravenel, surgeon of the Martinsville General Hospital, who spoke about safety features of the new hospital. Among the safety arrangements that he stressed were that floors of the operating rooms were equipped to prevent static electricity, that all light switches are spark-proof and the rooms air conditioned and humidified at all times.

50 years ago: Four area contractors submitted bids Wednesday seeking a contract for [illegible, but appears to be $70,000] renovation project for Patrick Henry Community College. According to PH President Dr. Sherman S. Dutton, the project calls for classrooms to occupy the empty space formerly used to house a temporary library.

25 years ago, this photo caption: Drewry Mason Middle School’s representatives of the FFA and Technology Club recently donated shop-made toys to Christmas Cheer. The organization made 50 toys, which Cheer will give to needy children in the area. Shown with the toys are Chris Waskiewicz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stan Waskiewicz of Ridgeway, and Jonathan Trent, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Trent of Spencer. Champ Hardie and Rick Ramsey are the advisors of the FFA and Technology Club, respectively, at the school.