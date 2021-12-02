Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 3

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: A lively chase by officers J.R. Hensley and H.J. Meade, Friday night in which a Buick car said to be loaded with moonshine, was the quarry, resulting in the smashing of a rear wheel of the Buick and the capture of sixty-five gallons of high-powered spirits. The suspected car came through town about nine o’clock. Hensley and Meade gave immediate chase in another car passing the blockade runner on Church Street and blocking the street just beyond its juncture with Starling Avenue. … As the fleeing car reached the Starling-Church corner it was evidently going at a high rate of speed and in trying to make the turn into east Church struck the curb on the north side and smashed a rear wheel.