Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 3

Today is Friday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2021. There are 28 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: A lively chase by officers J.R. Hensley and H.J. Meade, Friday night in which a Buick car said to be loaded with moonshine, was the quarry, resulting in the smashing of a rear wheel of the Buick and the capture of sixty-five gallons of high-powered spirits. The suspected car came through town about nine o’clock. Hensley and Meade gave immediate chase in another car passing the blockade runner on Church Street and blocking the street just beyond its juncture with Starling Avenue. … As the fleeing car reached the Starling-Church corner it was evidently going at a high rate of speed and in trying to make the turn into east Church struck the curb on the north side and smashed a rear wheel.
75 years ago: Applications for 12 additional licenses to operate taxicabs in Martinsville were refused by the police commission following a hearing last night. … At this time 43 cabs are licensed to operate in the city.
50 years ago: Circuit Court Judge John D. Hooker today set Dec. 16 at 1:45 p.m. as the date for a court hearing to determine the legality of plans by the Henry County Board of Supervisors to finance the construction of a jail on Lester Road.
Also in 1971, this Stroller item about a cat trapped in well: The Bassett Rescue Squad responded immediately. By this time it was dark, cold and raining, but a squad member was strapped and lowered into the well. He had to be drawn back up because of lack of air, so he put on an air tank and went back. This time, 1 ½ hours later, he retrieved the cat. The cat was practically starved, and may not yet pull through, but Mrs. Shelton is doctoring it.
