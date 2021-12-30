Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Dec. 31

Today is Friday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2021. Tomorrow starts 2022.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: According to cattle buyers, feeders cattle with quality have never been harder to find in Virginia than they were this past fall. This applied not to any particular section but was true throughout the state.

75 years ago: WASHINGTON (AP) – President Truman today ended the period of hostilities of the Second World War. He left intact, however, the states of emergency declared by the late President Roosevelt before the United States went to war and he said that today’s action does not end “the state of war itself.”

Also in 1946: Announcement was made here and in Roanoke yesterday by A.B. Barber, business agent of local 171, Chauffeurs and Teamsters Union, AFL, that a 30-day strike notice against nine motor freight lines operating in this section expires January 5 – the same day the current union contracts expire – and unless new agreements with the carriers are reached by that time a general strike is in prospect.

50 years ago: Five American Furniture Co. firemen were injured this morning, one seriously, when a controlled smoldering fire they had been fighting since Thursday in a [illegible] collection bin had “flashed up” in their faces.

Also 1971, this ad: JC Penney Auto Center: Tremendous savings on 4-ply nylon cord tires. Now $9.44. SCAT-TRAC 60 superwide series: $22.41.

25 years ago: Virginia Embroidery in Henry County has increased its production facility to 6,000 square feet and anticipates adding 19 jobs in 1997. The company, which embroiders apparel and other goods, has experienced 230 percent growth in 1996, said President Patrice Lewis. It employs 11 full- and part-time associated.