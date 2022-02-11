Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today is Friday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2022. There are 323 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: At a meeting of citizens held under church auspices at the Methodist Church Wednesday night, Federal Prohibition Agent W.T. Shelton made an address in which he urged the need of community organization to aid in the enforcement of prohibition laws.

75 years ago: A Henry county soldier this week made the cover page of “Life” magazine, a nationally known news and pictorial weekly. He is Staff Sergeant Everett Marshall Bennett, of near Spencer, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Ramsey Bennett.

50 years ago: The City of Martinsville is embarking on a new and uniform system of collecting and disposing of large volumes of garbage. … Under the system, special garbage containers will be required for large volumes, if city collection and disposal service is desired. The city has purchased a truck which will lift the container with a “fork,” empty it and compact the garbage.

Also 1972: One of those lucky persons who has a birthday only once every four years is T. Woodson Gardner, 406 Hairston St. His mother, Mrs. Emma Gardner, 222 Broad St., will entertain the entire family at a Leap Year dinner party in honor of her son, who is 15.

25 years ago: An Ohio-based embroidery company plans to invest $10 million in a new plant and offices in the Beaver Creek Industrial Park, initially hiring 200 to 250 employees and eventually employing 1,000 people, according to its president. The company, 5 B’s … plans to move into the 77,000-square-foot shell building in the Beaver Creek Industrial Park before eventually moving into its own 170,000-square-foot plant to be constructed in the same park, said Todd Biles, president of 5 B’s.