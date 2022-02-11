 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

  • 0

Today is Friday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2022. There are 323 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: At a meeting of citizens held under church auspices at the Methodist Church Wednesday night, Federal Prohibition Agent W.T. Shelton made an address in which he urged the need of community organization to aid in the enforcement of prohibition laws.

75 years ago: A Henry county soldier this week made the cover page of “Life” magazine, a nationally known news and pictorial weekly. He is Staff Sergeant Everett Marshall Bennett, of near Spencer, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Ramsey Bennett.

50 years ago: The City of Martinsville is embarking on a new and uniform system of collecting and disposing of large volumes of garbage. … Under the system, special garbage containers will be required for large volumes, if city collection and disposal service is desired. The city has purchased a truck which will lift the container with a “fork,” empty it and compact the garbage.

People are also reading…

Also 1972: One of those lucky persons who has a birthday only once every four years is T. Woodson Gardner, 406 Hairston St. His mother, Mrs. Emma Gardner, 222 Broad St., will entertain the entire family at a Leap Year dinner party in honor of her son, who is 15.

25 years ago: An Ohio-based embroidery company plans to invest $10 million in a new plant and offices in the Beaver Creek Industrial Park, initially hiring 200 to 250 employees and eventually employing 1,000 people, according to its president. The company, 5 B’s … plans to move into the 77,000-square-foot shell building in the Beaver Creek Industrial Park before eventually moving into its own 170,000-square-foot plant to be constructed in the same park, said Todd Biles, president of 5 B’s.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

1922: Marks Store destroyed, Globman's suffered smoke damage in Public Square fire; 1947, H. Grady Moore earns Silver Beaver; 1972, Chamber of Commerce takes poll on Blue Law; 1997, U.S. Senator John Warner introduces legislation to fund I-73 in the area.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

1922: "An Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice" is caught; 1947, sugar rations will have to continue if housewives want their fair share; 1972, Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store is bigger than ever; 1997, Del Ward Armstrong says I-73 is important.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

1922: A cash-and-carry store, which "is not a Piggly-Wiggly as the public generally has been prone to call it," is fixing to open; 1947, Club Martinique is the swankiest club in town; 1972, Salvation Army is new; 1997, Pluma comes to Patrick-Henry Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The US cities with the oldest homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert