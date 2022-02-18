 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 18

  • 0

Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mr. W.R. West of Axton, Va., was unanimously elected a director in the Virginia-Carolina Tobacco Growers Association at a meeting of the delegates of District No. 1 in Martinsville yesterday.

Also 1922: Manager John A. Stephens of the Globe Theatre in Martinsville has received the following telegram from the manager of the New Lyceum Theatre in Baltimore. … “’The Unloved Wife’ Southern company played week engagement here to over five thousand dollars at fifty cents and one dollar top prices. Feel confident if company’s previous bookings could have been arranged we could have doubled second week.’”

75 years ago: The revival of parties for teenagers began with amazing success Friday night when about 90 Junior High students met at the city armory from 7:30 to 9:30. The boys and girls ran relays, played games, danced, sang songs, and really enjoyed themselves. Parents who were official hostesses were Mrs. R.M. Crockett, Mrs. Norman Craigue, and Mrs. George H. Hollis.

People are also reading…

Also 1947: Contractors began breaking ground for the construction of a large and modern high school building at Bassett yesterday.

50 years ago: Construction has begun on a shopping center on Rt. 58 east near Laurel Park. An announcement is expected later this week or early next week concerning stores that will locate at the center. Wells and Donovant Construction Co. is building the facility.

25 years ago: The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) voted Monday to allot $135,000 toward extending sewer service to Martinsville Speedway. The project will cost $270,000, according to Sid Clower, PSA general manager and Henry County administrator.

The other $135,000 will be provided by the Martinsville Speedway.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

1922: The poolroom in town burned - the night after a store had; 1947, city ordinance against wine and beer sales on Sundays mulled; 1972, The $60 million Sugartree park on 58 in Axton depends on zoning; 1997, The Collins Funeral Home William and Susan Collins make $405,000 stock gift to PHCC.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

1922: At the Methodist Church a Prohibition agent urges citizens to help enforce the law; 1947, Sgt. Everett Marshall Bennett makes to cover of Life magazine; 1972, City starts new garbage pickup routine; 1997, 5 B's embroider plant plans huge operation here.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

1922: Marks Store destroyed, Globman's suffered smoke damage in Public Square fire; 1947, H. Grady Moore earns Silver Beaver; 1972, Chamber of Commerce takes poll on Blue Law; 1997, U.S. Senator John Warner introduces legislation to fund I-73 in the area.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

1922: "An Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice" is caught; 1947, sugar rations will have to continue if housewives want their fair share; 1972, Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store is bigger than ever; 1997, Del Ward Armstrong says I-73 is important.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Workplace jargon has gotten overused with online chatting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert