Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 18

Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mr. W.R. West of Axton, Va., was unanimously elected a director in the Virginia-Carolina Tobacco Growers Association at a meeting of the delegates of District No. 1 in Martinsville yesterday.

Also 1922: Manager John A. Stephens of the Globe Theatre in Martinsville has received the following telegram from the manager of the New Lyceum Theatre in Baltimore. … “’The Unloved Wife’ Southern company played week engagement here to over five thousand dollars at fifty cents and one dollar top prices. Feel confident if company’s previous bookings could have been arranged we could have doubled second week.’”

75 years ago: The revival of parties for teenagers began with amazing success Friday night when about 90 Junior High students met at the city armory from 7:30 to 9:30. The boys and girls ran relays, played games, danced, sang songs, and really enjoyed themselves. Parents who were official hostesses were Mrs. R.M. Crockett, Mrs. Norman Craigue, and Mrs. George H. Hollis.

Also 1947: Contractors began breaking ground for the construction of a large and modern high school building at Bassett yesterday.

50 years ago: Construction has begun on a shopping center on Rt. 58 east near Laurel Park. An announcement is expected later this week or early next week concerning stores that will locate at the center. Wells and Donovant Construction Co. is building the facility.

25 years ago: The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) voted Monday to allot $135,000 toward extending sewer service to Martinsville Speedway. The project will cost $270,000, according to Sid Clower, PSA general manager and Henry County administrator.

The other $135,000 will be provided by the Martinsville Speedway.