Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 4

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2022. There are 330 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Daughters of the Confederacy are now engaged in a campaign to commemorate the life and achievement of Matthew Fontaine Maury, one of Virginia’s most noted sons. … The sum of $10.69 was contributed by the pupils of the grammar and High Schools … The largest sum in school goes to Section A of the Sixth Grade, of which Miss Clara Lambert is the teacher, this grade having given $1.35.

75 years ago: When the Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce stages the home talent play, “Cornsapoppin,”” at the high school auditorium on February 13 the audience will witness the rare spectacle of an all-male cast. Prominent local men will take the female roles. Irving Groves, recently chosen as the first citizen of Martinsville, agreed to take a part in this play, and it was suggested that he take one of the leading female roles.

50 years ago: A merger of Martinsville Corporation Court with Circuit Courts of Henry and Patrick counties has been recommended by the Virginia Court System Study Commission. The three courts would be placed in a single two-judge circuit court by July 1, 1973.

25 years ago: Youth leaders are asking residents not to support a curfew that would force children 17 and under to be indoors after a certain hour at night. The Martinsville and Henry County Youth Council, an affiliate of the Office on Youth, held a press conference on Tuesday to voice its opposition to a city council survey that asks residents if they would support a city-imposed curfew. The questionnaire is scheduled to be mailed out this week.

These snippets from articles come from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin, later called the Martinsville Bulletin, available at the Martinsville Branch Library.