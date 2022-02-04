 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 4

  • 0

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2022. There are 330 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Daughters of the Confederacy are now engaged in a campaign to commemorate the life and achievement of Matthew Fontaine Maury, one of Virginia’s most noted sons. … The sum of $10.69 was contributed by the pupils of the grammar and High Schools … The largest sum in school goes to Section A of the Sixth Grade, of which Miss Clara Lambert is the teacher, this grade having given $1.35.

75 years ago: When the Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce stages the home talent play, “Cornsapoppin,”” at the high school auditorium on February 13 the audience will witness the rare spectacle of an all-male cast. Prominent local men will take the female roles. Irving Groves, recently chosen as the first citizen of Martinsville, agreed to take a part in this play, and it was suggested that he take one of the leading female roles.

50 years ago: A merger of Martinsville Corporation Court with Circuit Courts of Henry and Patrick counties has been recommended by the Virginia Court System Study Commission. The three courts would be placed in a single two-judge circuit court by July 1, 1973.

People are also reading…

25 years ago: Youth leaders are asking residents not to support a curfew that would force children 17 and under to be indoors after a certain hour at night. The Martinsville and Henry County Youth Council, an affiliate of the Office on Youth, held a press conference on Tuesday to voice its opposition to a city council survey that asks residents if they would support a city-imposed curfew. The questionnaire is scheduled to be mailed out this week.

These snippets from articles come from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin, later called the Martinsville Bulletin, available at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

1922: The Human Fly climbs the Henry Hotel; 1947: Fiddlers' Convention held at Axton High School; 1972, a 360-unit apartment complex on a 16.25-acre site is proposed for off Mulberry Road; and 1997, trucking terminal on Fayette Street finally closes.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

1922: Kiwanis program unusually entertaining; 1972, warning that new television technology could have spies listening in on and recording your moves, including your transactions with the department stores and banks; 1997, House of Delegates repeals medical marijuana usage in Virginia.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

 1922: George Minter looking for the owner of a calf who wandered onto his property; 1947: garden clubs and a book club meet; 1972, committee plans landscaping of the county courthouse; 1997, city police officer Mike Swanson prepares for active duty in Bosnia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: Creating costly weather disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert