Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 14

Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the fourteenth day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Both Martinsville banks make fine showing for the calendar year 2021. The annual stockholders, meetings of the First National Bank and Peoples National Banks of Martinsville, were both held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Also 1922, this ad: Don’t miss the $1 Counter. Men’s Coats and Suits $20 per cent off. Mid Season Clearance of all Millinery $3.00. If your children’s hose have not been wearing satisfactory, try the Black Cat, priced at 38, 45 and 50c. The Dollar Counter may be upstairs but it will pay you to take a walk as it certainly will mean a saving to you. Holt-Price & Co., Walnut Street.

75 years ago: The threatened strike of local truck drivers was called off Sunday after a conference between A.B. Barber, business agent of the Roanoke Local 371, Chauffeurs and Teams Union, and representatives of motor companies here.

50 years ago: Mrs. Alease Belcher, Bassett, has come up with a good idea for members of large families who want to keep in touch with each other regularly. She is a David Crockett descendant, she notes, and it works well for her and her relatives. What they do is start a letter, send it to another member of the family, who adds a paragraph or page, then passes it along to another relative. When it comes to you the next time, you merely remove your old entry and insert another one.

25 years ago: Martinsville Mayor George B. Adams Jr. said the Martinsville 2000 funding proposal for seven capital projects was killed when it was presented to council in May 1996. … Martinsville 2000 contains a list of seven projects that would have cost $27.2 million if they were approved and funded.