Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today is Friday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2022. There are 337 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Hamilton Theatre Jan. 31st: The most Gigantic and Diversified Photo-Musical Entertainment Ever Offered to Theatregoers in This Day and Generation – All of the Finest Arts of Cinematograph, Music, Singing, and Dancing Assembled into One Colossal And Stupendous Performance: Ralph Gervers presents “Doraldina” – “The Woman Untamed.”

Also 1922: All farm animals that die of unknown causes should preferably be buried deep in quicklime. Many outbreaks of infectious diseases owe their origin to carcasses which were allowed to decompose in open pastures or barn lots to which other animals had access.

75 years ago, this photo caption: Claude Shelton, of near Stuart, is shown above receiving the keys to a new Oldsmobile which was recently furnished him by the government through J. Ford Burgess, local agent. Shelton was granted the car under veterans’ legislation providing free automobiles for soldiers who lost limbs during the war. Shelton lost his right leg while fighting in Germany. So far as it is known, Shelton was the first soldier in this area to receive one of the free cars.

50 years ago: A two-alarm fire destroyed the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building Saturday morning on Rt. 220 South. Henry C. Austin, 31, who lived in one of the four apartments atop the restaurant, was slightly injured when he was burned leaving the building.

25 years ago: The Leggett name, much like those of other long0time department store retailers, soon will be just a memory in Virginia. The Belk chain, which bought family-controlled Leggett stores Inc. in November, has decided to put its own name on 31 department stores, including the 7 ½-year-old store in the Liberty Fair Mall.