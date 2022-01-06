Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 7

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2022. There are 358 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: Kill that Cold With Hill’s Bromide CASCARA QUININE, for Colds, Coughs and La Grippe. Neglected colds are dangerous. Take no chances. Breaks up a cold in 24 hours – relieves Grippe in 3 days – excellent for headaches. All druggists sell it.

Another 1922 ad: When you are suffering with rheumatism so you can hardly get around, just try Red Pepper Rub and you will have the quickest relief known. Nothing has such concentrated, penetrating heat as red peppers. Instant relief.

75 years ago: All clothing leaders are urged to attend the Leaders’ Training Meeting which will be held in the home of Mr. C.B. Ross, 15 Oakdale Street, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Miss Iva Byrd Jonson, State Clothing Specialist form Blacksburg, will give the training on “Remodeling Clothing” and “Clothing Accessories.” Due to this meeting the Spencer Home Demonstration Club, which was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on this date, will be postponed.

50 years ago: A firm of Roanoke realtors plans a $3.1 million low and moderate income apartment complex on a 20-acre site off Clearview Drive, opposite the city prison farm property.

Also in 1977: Martinsville City Planners discovered Tuesday that they have 30 days to study the city’s role outlined in a preliminary regional land use plan.

25 years ago: More than 250 citizens of Virginia’s 5th District went to the nation’s capital Tuesday to visit the commonwealth’s newest member of the U.S. House of Representatives – Rocky Mount Democrate Virgil H. Goode Jr.

Also 1997: Bassett Furniture Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert H. Spilman will retire from the company May 1.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.