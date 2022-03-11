Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 11

Today is Friday, March 11, the 70th day of 2022. There are 295 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Horsepasture: Our schools gave a very good entertainment on Washington’s birthday. All rendered their parts well and the members of the program committee are to be complimented on being able to get up such a good program. There were a number of visitors which was very encouraging to both pupils and teacher. It seems that parents do not visit schools as they once did and it is something that should be done.

1947: T. Jeff Eggleston, city commissioner of revenue, said today that Martinsville residents will be expected this year to place a fai revaluation on their personal property for taxation by the city. With governmental costs mounting and all other taxes being increased, Mr. Eggleston said he had been instructed by City Council to bring personal property assessments into line with the general real estate assessments made here last year.

1972: The Ridgeway Town Council will seek advice from the State Board of Elections on how to handle its election this year. The election is scheduled for May 2, but no one met last Tuesday’s deadline for candidates to file, thinking the election was set for June 6 and the filing deadline was April 6.

1997: With budget requests already totaling $19.5 million Martinsville School Superintendent Ira Trollinger said he fears it will be hard to get city council to appropriate $8.6 million to renovate Albert Harris Elementary School. Nonetheless, he’s going to ask the Martinsville School Board to push ahead with recommendations for the project by including the funds in its 1997-98 proposed budget when it goes before city council in April.

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin which can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.