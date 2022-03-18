Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 18

Today is Friday, March 18, the 77th day of 2022. There are 288 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The county-wide campaign in Henry County is now going on and reports indicate that rats are being slaughtered by the thousands. Just a few days ago one man reported that he had already killed seventy-five rats, all large ones. This article will suggest another method that can be used to win some of the valuable prizes offered in the Rat Campaign. To get rid of rats and mice forever would be worth to the people on this earth many times the cost of the war on these pests.

1947: A committee of the Forest Park Country Club charged with planning construction of a swimming pool at the club reported today that plans for the pool were completed and it called for bids on a filtration system.

Also 1947: The J.E.B. Stuart Woman’s Club held a meeting at the home of Mrs. John Dillard Hooker, on Sunset Drive, Stuart, recently, with Mrs. Cecil Akers, Mrs. Lloyd Hopkins, and Mrs. Robert Richardson as joint hostesses. Members of the Stuart Book Club were guests.

1972: The proposed relocation of about a mile of Carver Road (Rt. 684) in Fieldale received overwhelming support today at a public hearing on the location and design features of the project. Five citizens spoke at the hearing but only one registered opposition to any part of the proposed project, which costs more than $185,000.

1997: Tultex Corp. announced it has agreed to buy California Shirt Sales, a West Coast distributor of T-shirts. California Shirt has been Tultex’s distributor and selling agent for mill direct sales for the western U.S. … Kathy G. Rogers, director of corporate communications, said the acquisition fits with Tultex’s state goal of increasing its wholesale channels and T-shirt sales, which amounted to $115 million in 1996.